Pakistan's Taliban chief Hakimullah Mehsud on 'serious talks'

Video

The leader of the Pakistani Taliban, Hakimullah Mehsud, has spoken exclusively to the BBC's Ahmed Wali Mujeeb, as debate rages in Pakistan about whether the government should enter into talks with the Taliban.

Hakimullah, who has a $5m bounty on his head, said that he was prepared for ''serious'' talks, but the government had to sit with them before they could ''present their conditions.''

Aleem Maqbool reports from Islamabad.