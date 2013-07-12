Malala Yousafzai to make 16th birthday address to UN

Video

A Pakistani teenager who was shot in the head by the Taliban is to address the United Nations on Friday - on her 16th birthday.

Malala Yousafzai was targeted in October 2012 for daring to go to school. She was flown to the UK for surgery and is making a strong recovery.

She will use her address to global leaders in New York to call for better access to education for children and young people across the world.

Rajini Vaidyanathan reports from New York.