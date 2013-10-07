Libya raid: US 'doesn't forget' when citizens killed

Video

US has defended the capture of alleged al-Qaeda leader Anas al-Liby, suspected of playing a role in the 1998 US embassy attacks in Africa.

The capture was one of two raids by US commandos in Africa on Saturday.

On Monday, state department spokeswoman Marie Harf said the raid showed the US had a "preference, when possible, to capture terrorists" and that the country "doesn't forget when its citizens are killed, injured, targeted by terrorists".