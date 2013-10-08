US shutdown: Park rangers 'bear brunt' of public anger

Video

A ranger at Yosemite National Park has described the crippling effect of the US shutdown.

Scott Gediman from the National Park Service has spent every day since the shutdown began telling visitors that the park is closed - but has still not been paid.

Weddings, ranger programmes and school trips in the park have all been cancelled, with some park rangers on the receiving end of visitors' frustrations.

Mr Gediman told BBC Radio 5 live's Up All Night: "It's decimated the plans of thousands of people."

"We heard everything from people shouting profanities, speeding by entrance stations... getting very frustrated", he added.