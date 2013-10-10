US debt: Republicans will 'move halfway' over debt ceiling

Video

The Republican Speaker of the United States House of Representatives has called for talks with President Obama, giving him an opportunity for "a temporary increase in the debt ceiling."

At a news briefing, John Boehner said it was a "time for leadership" over what he called "America's pressing problems".

He called for further talks over the debt ceiling with Mr Obama, saying it was "a good faith effort on our part to move halfway on what he has demanded."

Mr Obama has called on Republicans to allow the borrowing limit to be raised and to approve a budget to reopen the government, before he will negotiate future fiscal policy.

The US risks default if the borrowing limit is not raised by 17 October.