US debt: Republicans offer short-term debt ceiling offer
Republicans in the US House of Representatives have offered President Obama a short-term debt limit increase to stave off default.
Mr Obama has called on Republicans to allow the borrowing limit to be raised and to approve a budget to reopen the government, before he will negotiate future fiscal policy.
The US risks default if the borrowing limit is not raised by 17 October.
After a meeting between Republican leaders and Mr Obama and his senior aides on Thursday, the White House said no "specific determination was made".
Katy Watson reports from Washington.
-
11 Oct 2013
- From the section US & Canada