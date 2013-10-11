US debt: Republicans offer short-term debt ceiling offer

Video

Republicans in the US House of Representatives have offered President Obama a short-term debt limit increase to stave off default.

Mr Obama has called on Republicans to allow the borrowing limit to be raised and to approve a budget to reopen the government, before he will negotiate future fiscal policy.

The US risks default if the borrowing limit is not raised by 17 October.

After a meeting between Republican leaders and Mr Obama and his senior aides on Thursday, the White House said no "specific determination was made".

Katy Watson reports from Washington.