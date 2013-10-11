John Boehner surrounded by fellow House Republicans
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

US debt: Republicans offer short-term debt ceiling offer

Republicans in the US House of Representatives have offered President Obama a short-term debt limit increase to stave off default.

Mr Obama has called on Republicans to allow the borrowing limit to be raised and to approve a budget to reopen the government, before he will negotiate future fiscal policy.

The US risks default if the borrowing limit is not raised by 17 October.

After a meeting between Republican leaders and Mr Obama and his senior aides on Thursday, the White House said no "specific determination was made".

Katy Watson reports from Washington.

Go to next video: Republicans will 'move halfway'