Senator Ted Cruz heckled at conservative meeting

Video

Shortly before Republican Senators met President Barack Obama at the White House on Friday to discuss the ongoing budget standoff, Senator Ted Cruz was heckled during a speech at a conservative Values Voter conference in Washington DC.

Sen Cruz, who spent more than 21 hours speaking against the Obama healthcare law before the government shut down at the beginning of this month, told audience members he suggested the hecklers were Obama supporters.

"How scared is the president?" Sen Cruz said. "What a statement of fear... Oh they don't want the truth to be heard."

As the hecklers were led away by security, the audience responded with chants of "USA".