Protesters try to disengage some of their fellow demonstrators from a confrontation with law enforcement as they climb the wall and fence in front of the White House gates in Washington
US shutdown: Rising tensions spark White House protest

Politicians in Washington have been warned that their failure to agree on America's debt carries serious risks for the global economy.

The head of the IMF Christine Lagarde said a default, which might happen as early as Thursday, could lead to a new worldwide recession.

Protests by members of the public have been taking place outside the White House, as tensions over the shutdown rise.

Mark Mardell reports from Washington.

