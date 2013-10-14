Gabrielle Giffords visits gun fair to highlight gun control

Video

Former US Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords has visited a gun fair for the first time since she was shot in the head in an assassination attempt in 2011.

Ms Giffords, who has become a major figure in the gun control movement, visited the fair in New York with her astronaut husband, Mark Kelly, and New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, to highlight a voluntary agreement that closely monitors gun show sales in the state.

Adnan Nawaz reports.