Gabrielle Giffords visits gun fair to highlight gun control
Former US Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords has visited a gun fair for the first time since she was shot in the head in an assassination attempt in 2011.
Ms Giffords, who has become a major figure in the gun control movement, visited the fair in New York with her astronaut husband, Mark Kelly, and New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, to highlight a voluntary agreement that closely monitors gun show sales in the state.
Adnan Nawaz reports.
-
14 Oct 2013
- From the section US & Canada