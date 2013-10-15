Democrats reject latest US budget deal
US Democrats have rejected a proposal from House of Representatives Republicans to extend the debt limit and reopen the federal government.
The White House criticised what it called an attempt to appease a small group of conservatives, but praised a parallel bipartisan Senate plan.
Negotiations have temporarily come to a halt and a leading credit agency has said it is reviewing America's debt rating as the political chaos grinds on.
Mark Mardell reports from Washington.
-
15 Oct 2013
- From the section US & Canada