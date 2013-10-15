Woman holding up placard against the government shutdown
Democrats reject latest US budget deal

US Democrats have rejected a proposal from House of Representatives Republicans to extend the debt limit and reopen the federal government.

The White House criticised what it called an attempt to appease a small group of conservatives, but praised a parallel bipartisan Senate plan.

Negotiations have temporarily come to a halt and a leading credit agency has said it is reviewing America's debt rating as the political chaos grinds on.

Mark Mardell reports from Washington.

