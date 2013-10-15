Video
White House snubs Republican debt deal
The White House has called Republican proposals to attach changes to President Obama's health care laws "a partisan attempt to appease a small group" of its party.
White House spokeswoman Amy Brundage said the Republican members of Congress did not get to "demand ransom"
The statement came as House Speaker John Boehner said the Republicans were "trying to find a way forward in a bipartisan way" that was fair to the American people.

