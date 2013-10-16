New York Times chief defends Edward Snowden leaks

Video

The executive editor of the New York Times has defended the publication of documents from US whistleblower Edward Snowden, following accusations that such leaks were a threat to national security.

Speaking to Newsnight's Jeremy Paxman, Jill Abramson argued that experienced journalists had the ability to "balance the need to inform the public against possible harm to national security".

Both the New York Times and The Guardian newspaper in the UK have published stories based on information obtained from Mr Snowden in recent months.

Last week Andrew Parker, head of the security service MI5, warned of the damage done to British security by the leaking of classified documents, though he did not mention Mr Snowden by name.