US shutdown: 'Limited deal' likely says Newsmax's Ruddy
Christopher Ruddy, the CEO of the influential conservative news media organisation Newsmax Media, has told HARDtalk there would be a "limited deal" to end the US government shutdown.
The US must raise its $16.7tn (£10.5tn) debt limit by Thursday or risk default.
Politicians, bankers and economists have warned of global economic consequences unless an agreement can be reached.
Mr Ruddy says it is "nonsense" to blame the standoff on "extremist" Republicans, adding that House of Representatives needed to be "brought into the process."
You can watch the full interview on BBC World News on Wednesday 16 October at 14:30 and 20:30 GMT and on the BBC News Channel at 00:30 BST on Thursday 17 October.
16 Oct 2013
- From the section US & Canada