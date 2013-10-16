Video
US deal: Senate Republicans 'divided' over budget bill
Republican and Democratic leaders of the US Senate have struck a cross-party deal to end a partial government shutdown and raise the US debt limit.
Their bill must also pass the House, where a small group of Republicans are expected to join Democrats to send the bill to President Barack Obama.
Republican Senator Ted Cruz of Texas, a fierce opponent of Obamacare, said there has been "real division between Senate Republicans".
16 Oct 2013
