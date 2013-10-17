Senator Schumer condemns 'reckless brinkmanship'

Video

The Senate has passed a bill to reopen the government and extend the debt ceiling until 7 February with hours to spare before deadline.

Speaking shortly after the vote, Democratic Senator Chuck Schumer said the "only silver lining" that came out of the "grey cloud" of the shutdown and debt ceiling crisis was that political brinksmanship would hopefully recede.

"If we gave in this time, we'd be back doing the same thing next quarter and the quarter after that," Sen Schumer said.