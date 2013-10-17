British Gas: Price rise 'not decision we've taken lightly'

Video

British Gas has been explaining the reasons behind its forthcoming increase in prices for domestic customers.

Ian Peters from British Gas told BBC News it was down to increasing wholesale energy and transport costs, along with the rising costs of the government's social and environmental programmes.

It was not about increasing profits he said. "We'll see our profit margins this year stay broadly the same - about 5% after tax - that works out broadly the same as a supermarket or less than a telecoms company".