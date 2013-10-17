President Obama: 'We will bounce back from shutdown'
US President Barack Obama has said the US will "bounce back" following the 16-day government shutdown.
Earlier, he signed a law to end the shutdown and extend the US debt limit.
But he added: "How business is done in this town has to change."
Mr Obama said politicians had to stop listening to "talking heads" and activists "who profit from conflict", focusing instead on growing the economy and creating a responsible budget.
