President Barack Obama reaches over to help an unidentified woman who started to lose her balance while he was speaking in the Rose Garden
Obama catches fainting woman

President Barack Obama has caught a woman who was apparently about to faint while he hosted a press conference at the White House.

"I got you," he told the woman as she began to swoon during a Rose Garden event to address glitches in his administration's healthcare-insurance website.

"This happens when I talk too long," the president quipped.

The woman, Karmel Allison, recovered and said later she was a pregnant diabetic, tweeting: "Thanks, @BarackObama for catching me!"

