John Kerry: 'Protecting our citizens is complex'

Video

US Secretary of State John Kerry has spoken about the balance between "privacy and security of citizens" following claims that the US National Security Agency secretly recorded millions of phone calls in France.

Mr Kerry, who was in Paris to meet Arab League officials, said that: "Protecting the security of our citizens in today's world is a very complicated, very challenging task".

Le Monde says the NSA spied on 70.3 million phone calls in France in just 30 days between 10 December 2012 and 8 January this year.