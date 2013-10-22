US drone strike killings in Pakistan and Yemen 'unlawful'
CIA drone attacks in Pakistan are responsible for unlawful killings, some of which could amount to war crimes, Amnesty International says.
Amnesty said it reviewed nine recent drone strikes in North Waziristan and found a number of victims were unarmed.
However, President Obama has insisted that without the drones, the US would have had to resort to "more intrusive military action"
Rajini Vaidyanathan reports.
-
22 Oct 2013
- From the section US & Canada