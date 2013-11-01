Inside drug-smuggling 'super tunnel'
A drug-smuggling tunnel equipped with electricity, ventilation and a rail system has been found connecting San Diego, California, and Tijuana, Mexico.
Authorities seized more than eight tons of marijuana and 325lb (147kg) of cocaine in connection with the discovery.
Speaking to the media, US officials described the passageway as "highly sophisticated" and suggested it had been constructed by "engineers and architects".
-
01 Nov 2013
- From the section US & Canada