Man sits on upturned boat with dog
Texas: Man and dog rescued from capsized boat

A man and his dog had to be rescued from their upturned boat, after it capsized in Matagorda Bay in Texas.

The coastguard was called to rescue the pair after high winds and choppy water left them sitting on the hull of the boat.

Katy Hastings reports.

  • 18 Mar 2014
