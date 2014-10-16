Video

The US mid-term elections are in less than three weeks.

All this week the BBC's North America correspondent Aleem Maqbool has been travelling down the so-called Blues Highway looking at some of the big concerns ahead of the US mid-term elections.

On day four of his journey, he has reached Mississippi, the birthplace of the blues, but also the poorest state in America with startling child poverty.

There he met both a blues institution and child star of the future.

Produced by the BBC's Franz Strasser and Lindle Markwell.