Struggling to get treatment for heroin addiction
President Barack Obama visited West Virginia on Wednesday to speak about getting heroin and other opiate addicts effective treatment instead of prison time.
Lindsay Smith, 25, is a recovering opiate addict who had to leave West Virginia in order to get effective addiction treatment.
Smith says if police had not raided her house for distributing heroin, she would have never sought help.
21 Oct 2015
