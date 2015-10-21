What we'll miss about Joe Biden on the campaign trail

Video

Vice-President Joe Biden has announced he will not seek the Democratic nomination in 2016.

The former senator, who ran for the White House in both 1988 and 2008, is one of the most respected politicians of his generation.

But his unique political style - authentic and emotional in an era of packaged politicians - also made him vulnerable to making gaffes.

Here are some of the "only Joe" moments we're likely to miss on the campaign trail this time.

Photos from Getty Images, AP, AFP, Reuters, and Carrie Dann/NBC News.

Video produced by the BBC's Franz Strasser