Hillary Clinton: I took Benghazi responsibility
Hillary Clinton has told a Congressional committee that she took responsibility after the 2012 attack on the US consulate in Libya.
Four Americans were killed in the attack, including the US envoy to Libya, Chris Stevens.
Mrs Clinton's party says the Republican-led panel is a witch-hunt trying to harm her presidential bid.
In her opening statement she said she had asked Chris Stevens to go to Benghazi.
22 Oct 2015
