Women playwrights in the spotlight

Video

Struggling writers are nothing new, but if you've written a play and you happen to be a woman, the odds of getting it performed in the US are stacked against you.

In the last three years only 22% of all plays produced in America were written by women.

For the first time, a major festival in Washington is trying to address the gender gap, staging more than 50 world premiers by female writers.

Jane O'Brien reports from the Women's Voices Theater Festival.

Filmed by Maxine Collins, Ron Skeans, Ian Druce. Edited by Bill McKenna