Hillary Clinton 'took responsibility' after Benghazi attack
Hillary Clinton has said she took responsibility after an attack on a US consulate in Libya in 2012 that killed four Americans.
She told a Congressional committee that as secretary of state she introduced reforms to protect diplomatic staff after the attack.
Committee chairman Trey Gowdy said: "We owe them [the victims] the truth."
Mrs Clinton's party says the Republican-led panel is a witch-hunt trying to harm her presidential bid.
Laura Trevelyan reports.
22 Oct 2015
