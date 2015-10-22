Hillary Clinton 'took responsibility' after Benghazi attack

Video

Hillary Clinton has said she took responsibility after an attack on a US consulate in Libya in 2012 that killed four Americans.

She told a Congressional committee that as secretary of state she introduced reforms to protect diplomatic staff after the attack.

Committee chairman Trey Gowdy said: "We owe them [the victims] the truth."

Mrs Clinton's party says the Republican-led panel is a witch-hunt trying to harm her presidential bid.

Laura Trevelyan reports.