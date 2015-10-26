Footage shows stricken whale-watching boat in Canada

Video

A whale-watching boat has sunk off the coast of British Columbia in western Canada, leaving at least five people dead.

The boat carrying 27 people sank near Tofino on Vancouver Island, the coastguard said.

Emergency officials said 21 people had been rescued and one other person was still missing.

Dean Recksiedler, News 1130 morning show producer, said there was no known cause yet.

Video courtesy of Daniel Frank