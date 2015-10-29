'Foxy' group brings sexual education to the Arctic
Did you hear about the Canadian girls who skidoo across frozen lakes teaching sex education with feather boas?
Foxy (Fostering Open Expression Among Youth) won the $1m (£494,000) Arctic Inspiration Prize for their bold approach to traditionally taboo topics in sexual health.
They held a demonstration class for the BBC Pop Up team during their visit to Yellowknife, Northwest Territories.
