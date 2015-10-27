Video
Whale-watching boat investigation under way
An investigation into the sinking of a boat off the coast of Canada has been launched.
The whale-watching boat carrying 27 people sank near Tofino on Sunday afternoon, killing a woman and four men.
Marc-Andre Poisson, director of Marine Investigations at Canada's Transportation Safety Board gave a news conference.
He said a team of four would be examining information about the boat, but it is "too early to say what the causes might be."
27 Oct 2015
