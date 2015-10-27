AssaultAtSpringValleyHigh: What really happened?

Video

The US Justice Department is looking into why a female student in South Carolina was pulled from her desk by an officer and dragged across a classroom.

The incident occurred at Spring Valley High School in Columbia when the unnamed student refused to leave class. Video shows the officer knocking her down and pulling her across the floor.

The officer, Ben Fields, has been placed on leave without pay.

The BBC's Anthony Zurcher analyses what we know about the incident and the reaction to it both in the community and on social media, where #AssaultAtSpringValleyHigh has been trending.

Produced by Sarah Holmes; filmed and edited by Franz Strasser.