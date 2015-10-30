Living in 'Cancerland' during breast cancer awareness month

Video

"This month is very difficult because everywhere I go I see reminders I have breast cancer."

October is Breast Cancer Awareness month, but one group of women with breast cancer isn't happy with the sea of pink.

Cancerland is a group of women with breast cancer who are trying to speak openly and honestly about what it means to have the disease.

Founder Champagne Joy also hosts a web series on the topic.

The BBC spoke to several members of the group about how the difficult choices they've had to make after their diagnosis.

Filmed and edited by Anna Bressanin