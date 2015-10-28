Video
Prince Harry: 'Afghanistan changed my life'
Prince Harry has met US First Lady Michelle Obama during a visit to the US to promote the Invictus Games.
He joined Mrs Obama to meet injured service personnel in Virginia, and is set to meet Games organisers at the British ambassador's residence in Washington DC.
Prince Harry, who served two tours in Afghanistan, recalled seeing the brutal injuries suffered by fellow service members, and said that was when he found his mission to help injured veterans.
