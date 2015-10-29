John Kasich calls for 'experienced' Republican candidate

Video

Ohio Governor John Kasich has called on Republican voters to pick a presidential candidate with experience.

In a thinly veiled dig at frontrunners Donald Trump and Ben Carson, who have no political experience, he spoke of "fantasy" tax schemes and called ideas about mass deportation and cutting entitlement programmes "irresponsible".

"You have got to pick somebody who has experience, somebody that has the know-how, the discipline," he said at a televised debate.