Abby Wambach: Why I'm quitting football

In the history of international football no one - male or female - has scored more goals than Abby Wambach.

Her impressive career on the US squad includes two Olympic gold medals and was capped off by a World Cup win this summer.

In recognition of that victory, President Obama hosted the US team at the White House earlier this week and on the same day Wambach announced her retirement.

Jane O'Brien sat down with her to talk about the sport and the role women play in it.