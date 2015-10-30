Frank Sinatra: Seeing a new side to the singer

Video

Many singers are described as iconic but few can really claim to be. Merely mention the name Frank Sinatra and his classic tunes come to mind.

But it was also his signature look as part of the Rat Pack - rubbing elbows with politicians and celebrities - that gained him such fame.

Now a collection of images taken in his heyday from the late 1940s to early 1970s has been published in Sinatra: The Classic Photographs.

Babita Sharma spoke to the book's author, Andrew Howick.