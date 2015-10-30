US police officer's unusual tactic to disperse teenagers

Video

A Washington DC police officer trying to disperse a group of teenagers after a fight took the unusual tactic of engaging one of them in a dance-off.

In the video, posted on social media by Antwain Bynum, the policewoman is seen performing surprisingly well in front of a youngster.

Metropolitan Police Chief Cathy Lanier and Mayor Muriel Bowser praised the officer's actions as did President Barack Obama.

Obama said in a tweet: "Great example of police having fun while keeping us safe."

Watch more Must See videos here