John Kerry: 'Imperative to end Syria war'

All the foreign powers backing different sides in Syria's civil war have been holding a day of talks in Vienna on how to end the conflict.

The United Nations is being asked to draw the Syrian government and its opponents into a political process that would aim to end in elections.

Speaking at a news conference, US Secretary of State John Kerry said there had been agreement in several areas.

It was ''imperative to accelerate all diplomatic efforts to end the war'' in Syria, he said.