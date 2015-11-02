Part 1: Thank you for your service

Video

This is part one of the BBC web documentary What Makes a Hero?

Less than one percent of Americans served in Iraq and Afghanistan, and the public's praise for them is unequivocal.

Veterans are often thanked for their service and called heroes, so why are some veterans pushing back against this?

And does it reveal a disconnect between civilians and veterans?

In this web documentary the BBC's David Botti looks at America's relationship with its veterans, and explores where the public's perception of heroism came from.