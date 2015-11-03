Frank Stella: Whitney retrospective for abstract master

Video

Frank Stella is one of America's greatest living artists. To celebrate his long and robust career, the Whitney Museum in New York is staging a retrospective which showcases sixty years of Stella's abstract work.

It's the first retrospective to be held at the Whitney's new landmark building overlooking the Hudson river.

The BBC visited the 79-year-old artist as he was overseeing the final touches to the retrospective.

Produced, filmed and edited by Michael Maher