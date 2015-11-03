Video
Houston's bathroom bill: Waging another battle for LGBT rights
Houston's mayoral election has turned into a national battleground for LGBT rights after a non-discrimination ordinance was added to the ballot.
The city is the fourth-largest in the US and the biggest not to have such an ordinance.
Conservative activists and pastors came out against the ordinance when it was first passed last year and a court ruled that it had to be placed on a ballot or repealed.
03 Nov 2015
