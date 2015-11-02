Texas farm building surrounded by floodwater
Texas floods: Aerial pictures after storms leave six dead

Parts of the US state of Texas have suffered severe flooding following a weekend of storms that left at least six people dead.

Aerial footage of Liberty County, northeast of Houston, showed properties cut off by floodwater and a river widening its banks and rising close to bridge level.

Officials said Houston firefighters had performed more than 130 high-water rescues since midnight on Friday.

