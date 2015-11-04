Green Room: A colourful political statement about water

Video

Water is the most important material for human life on earth, but humans have changed it significantly.

In her new exhibit "Green Room", Julie Wolfe applied organic and chemical processes to a range of water samples - from a creek in Washington DC to melted snow in New York City - to create a colourful and stark portrayal of what humans are doing to water and how ecosystems try to rebalance themselves.

"It's a strong message but the fact that it's beautiful to look at draws people in," Wolfe says. "It's what's happening now in the environment."

Produced and edited by Bill McKenna; filmed by Felicia Barr