Can New Yorkers cope without caffeine in their coffee?

New York may be the city that never sleeps - but it's not easy maintaining the frenetic pace of life for which the Big Apple is famous.

In fact, many residents only really wake up after their first morning coffee, and they rely on the shot - or two - of caffeine in the drink to get their day started.

Now that is being put to the test by the city's first coffee shop selling only decaf coffee, with one social media wag lamenting the coming of a "cultural apocalypse".

The BBC went along to see what New Yorkers make of it all.

