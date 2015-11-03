Former FAA official: 'Clash of cultures' in crash probe

Video

The former Chief of Staff for the US Federal Aviation Administration says a "clash of cultures" is hampering the investigation into the crash of Metrojet Flight 9268 in Egypt.

Michael Goldfarb tells the BBC's Babita Sharma that conflicting interests from Russia, Egypt, and Europe make early reports on what happened "completely unreliable".

Officials are investigating the so-called black boxes for clues into what brought the Airbus jet down last Saturday, killing all 224 people on board.