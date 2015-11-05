San Diego armed stand-off ends with arrest

Video

A stand-off between an armed man and police in the US city of San Diego has ended with the arrest of the gunman.

Police said armed officers had surrounded the rooftop apartment after the gunman repeatedly shot at the over a five hour period.

Tear gas and flash grenades were reported to have been used before he was arrested inside a flat. There are no reports of any injuries.

Camera crews at the scene filmed the police moving in towards the property.