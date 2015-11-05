Cameron's comments on Egypt crash 'un-British' - ex-CIA boss

Video

The former director of the US Central Intelligence Agency has expressed surprise over the British prime minister's characterisation of the cause of the Metrojet flight 9268 crash.

David Cameron has said it is increasingly likely a "terrorist bomb" brought down the Airbus jet on Saturday, killing all 224 people on board.

General Michael Hayden tells the BBC's Babita Sharma that British officials are usually more "conservative and cautious" when assessing the cause of such disasters.