Ben Carson: 'Opponents trying to tarnish me'

Video

Republican presidential hopeful Ben Carson has accused his opponents of trying to "tarnish" him, after questions were raised about a detail from his autobiography.

Mr Carson wrote in his 1996 book, Gifted Hands, that he had been offered a full scholarship by the US military academy at West Point but the school said it had no record of an application from him.

His team has denied that he lied about West Point, saying the academy effectively offered him a place.

Laura Bicker reports from Washington.