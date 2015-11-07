Louisiana police shooting: 'The most disturbing thing I've seen'

Video

Two marshals in the US state of Louisiana are to be charged with murder after the fatal shooting of a six-year-old boy.

Jeremy Mardis and his father, Chris Few, were in a car when they were shot in Marksville on Tuesday night.

Officers Norris Greenhouse and Derrick Stafford were arrested after a vehicle chase that left Mr Few, who was driving, critically injured.

Col Michael Edmonson of Louisiana state police said that footage of the shooting was "the most disturbing thing I've seen".

He said the marshals had "tarnished" the police badge.